Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post $7.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.70 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,422. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.