Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $3.29 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $101.66. 28,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

