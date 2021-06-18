Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.22% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

