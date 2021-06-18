Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 22,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.