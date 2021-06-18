Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 25,450 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,622,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after buying an additional 1,204,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. 98,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

