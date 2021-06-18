Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 359,236 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Alector worth $93,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

ALEC traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 525,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.03. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,790.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $1,482,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

