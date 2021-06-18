Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.96% of Envestnet worth $116,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,594. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

