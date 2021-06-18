Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $126,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 14,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

