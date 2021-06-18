Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,257,349 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $133,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 192.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,314,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 865,173 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 41,879.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 756,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

