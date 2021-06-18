FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,611 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.61. 43,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,893. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

