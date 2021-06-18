FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.23. 77,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.87. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

