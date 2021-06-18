Feng-Ming Wang Sells 6,184 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $100.70 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

