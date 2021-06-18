Feng-Ming Wang Sells 6,184 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $100.70 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.63.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
