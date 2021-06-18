Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,844 ($128.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,441.76. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,998 ($130.62). The firm has a market cap of £21.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.