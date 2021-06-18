Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RACE opened at $200.92 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

