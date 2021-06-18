Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.51. 12,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,309,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

