FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $44.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 8,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

