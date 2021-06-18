Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,528,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,156 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for about 2.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.72% of Koninklijke Philips worth $372,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE PHG traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $51.22. 12,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

