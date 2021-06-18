Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $43.32 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,460,250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $43,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 88.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 48.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. 11,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

