Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,665 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $85,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

