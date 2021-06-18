Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

FITB stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.