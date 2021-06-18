Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $13.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE FOA opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.