Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $13.50 price target on the stock.
NYSE FOA opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.66.
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile
