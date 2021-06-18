Financial Analysis: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.87% 11.50% 5.20% Stamps.com 24.68% 25.32% 19.10%

100.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 7 1 2.90 Stamps.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Stamps.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Envestnet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.27 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.00 Stamps.com $757.98 million 4.95 $178.66 million $10.42 19.66

Stamps.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Envestnet has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Media Mail, Parcel Select, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and others. The company's USPS mailing solutions enable customers to print electronic postage on labels, envelopes, postcards, paper, and customs forms using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions; consolidation services; back-end integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end users; and branded insurance for packages. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

