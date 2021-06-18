Financial Review: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) & Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Triton International alerts:

67.6% of Triton International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Triton International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Triton International and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 29.45% 20.92% 4.29% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Volatility and Risk

Triton International has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triton International and Custom Truck One Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.31 billion 2.51 $329.78 million $4.61 10.57 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.54 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -10.19

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triton International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Triton International and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

Triton International currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Triton International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Triton International is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Summary

Triton International beats Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2020, its total fleet consisted of 3.7 million containers and chassis representing 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 7.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.