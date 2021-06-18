Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

FTT opened at C$32.26 on Tuesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 over the last quarter.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

