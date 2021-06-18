FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider John Conoley Acquires 15,000 Shares

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Conoley purchased 25,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £35.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.69.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

