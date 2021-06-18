First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys $10,603.80 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 548 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,603.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FGBI stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

