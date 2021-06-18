First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood Purchases 2,375 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 14,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.