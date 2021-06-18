First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

