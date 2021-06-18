First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

FQVLF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

