Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $89,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 78.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 926,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.