Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 6,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.