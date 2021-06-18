Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives $50.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

FBC opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

