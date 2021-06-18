Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 13th total of 1,257,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FGSGF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGSGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

