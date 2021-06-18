FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post earnings per share of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.48. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

