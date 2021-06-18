Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

FLEX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 7,765,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,638. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 49,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $895,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,200. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.