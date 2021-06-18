Flow (Dapper Labs) Hits Market Capitalization of $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

FLOW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

