Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLGZY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.29 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

