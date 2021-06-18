FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0432

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. FlypMe has a market cap of $762,264.98 and approximately $2,928.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.01 or 0.00741329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00083652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042719 BTC.

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

