FOAM (FOAM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.14 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $11,871.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.12 or 0.00726915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00043037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00082786 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,563,733 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

