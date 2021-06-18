Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 523,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Ford Motor worth $104,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

F opened at $14.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

