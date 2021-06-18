Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortis by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

