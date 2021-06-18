Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.
Shares of FRG opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
