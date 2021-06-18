Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of FRG opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

