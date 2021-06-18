Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$34,645.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$34,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,105.
Shares of TSE FVL remained flat at $C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,709. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$213.40 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67.
About Freegold Ventures
