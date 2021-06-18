Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$34,645.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$34,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,105.

Shares of TSE FVL remained flat at $C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,709. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$213.40 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

