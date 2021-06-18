Fundamental Research Raises Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target to $1.07

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from $0.92 to $1.07 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.96.
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
