Fundamental Research Raises Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target to $1.07

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from $0.92 to $1.07 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.96.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

