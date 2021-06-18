Fundamental Research Trims Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Target Price to C$9.46

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its price objective cut by Fundamental Research from C$9.88 to C$9.46 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Dawn Minerals stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Golden Dawn Minerals has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

