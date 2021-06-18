Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 3.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.58 and last traded at $147.27. Approximately 40,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,170,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

