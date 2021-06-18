FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Increased by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $9.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

