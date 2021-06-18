FY2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Increased by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after buying an additional 181,862 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,621,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 67,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.