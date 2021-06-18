FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Increased by Analyst

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Sims alerts:

SMSMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.60. Sims has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.