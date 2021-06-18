FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 84.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

